Milwaukie Man Crashes Car Into A House
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 7:18 AM

MILWAUKIE, Ore.– A man in his late 60’s in trouble with the law.  Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies say he had too much to drink when he hit a parked car on S.E. Harrison Street last night just before midnight.  Things got work for William Lawrence, when he got out of the car to look at the damage he didn’t put the car in park.  It rolled backwards hit a fence, traffic sign and ended up across the street where it severed a Northwest natural gas line and hit a house.

 

Sheriff’s deputies say fortunately no witnesses or residents of the home were injured.   Lawrence was charged with DUII.  he was taken to the hospital with unknown minor injuries.

 

 

Related Content

Shots Fired During Break-In
Occupiers Plead Not Guilty
Two Early Morning Shootings In Portland
UPDATE: Teen Presumed Drowned At High Rocks Identi...
Portland Musical Artist Motaz Spreads Positive Mes...
Vigil in Wake of Police Shootings
Comments