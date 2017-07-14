Milwaukie Man Crashes Car Into A House

MILWAUKIE, Ore.– A man in his late 60’s in trouble with the law. Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies say he had too much to drink when he hit a parked car on S.E. Harrison Street last night just before midnight. Things got work for William Lawrence, when he got out of the car to look at the damage he didn’t put the car in park. It rolled backwards hit a fence, traffic sign and ended up across the street where it severed a Northwest natural gas line and hit a house.

Sheriff’s deputies say fortunately no witnesses or residents of the home were injured. Lawrence was charged with DUII. he was taken to the hospital with unknown minor injuries.