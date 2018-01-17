Milton-Freewater Man Convicted of Sex Abuse

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – A jury has convicted an Oregon man of sexually abusing a young relative.

The East Oregonian newspaper reports that 40-year-old Jeffrey Pierce of Milton-Freewater was found guilty on 36 counts of sexual abuse and sodomy in a trial that concluded last week.

Court documents state that Pierce abused the victim over a period of five years beginning in 2008.

Jaclyn Jenkins, the lead deputy district attorney, says the most compelling evidence came from the victim herself. Jenkins says the victim is an “everything’s OK” sort of person, but everything wasn’t OK, and the jury got a glimpse of the horrific situation.

Pierce is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2.

