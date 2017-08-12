Mike Pence’s official governor portrait unveiled

VP/Twitter(INDIANAPOLIS) — Mike Pence, who served as Indiana governor from 2013 to 2017, attended the unveiling of his official portrait during a visit Friday to the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

The GOP lawmaker was joined by second lady Karen Pence; their daughter, Audrey Pence; his mother, Nancy Pence; and Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet. Pence’s mother, wife and daughter removed draping to unveil the portrait.

Today Karen & I were honored to unveil my Governor’s portrait. The people of Indiana will always be in our hearts. https://t.co/rP81uVEJWt — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 11, 2017

A state tradition since 1869, Pence said at the unveiling that he is “deeply humbled” that the painting is being added to the state’s collection.

Pence said “the portrait is really just about paying tribute to all those who are not the subject of the portrait.”

The portrait shows Pence seated on top of his desk, with an open Bible and a family picture to his right. A stack of law books is to his left, with Indiana and U.S. flags in the background.

The Bible is open to one of Pence’s favorite passages, 1 Kings 3:9, which reads, “So give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong. For who is able to govern this great people of yours?”

“I always thought that was a particularly apt verse for the people in Indiana,” he said.

Pence is also wearing a tie — designed by the second lady — emblazoned with the state’s logo in the portrait.

“I do have more than one tie,” he said, laughing, since he was wearing the same tie in the portrait.

