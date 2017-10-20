Migrating Deer at Risk

BEND, Ore. (AP) – State officials say migrating deer populations in Oregon are at an increased risk of being killed this year as the animals move from the mountains to lower elevations for the winter.

The Bulletin reports that as thousands of deer make the fall migration, they’re more likely to be hit by a vehicle.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist Corey Heath says the increase of vehicles on the road and the increase in development in central Oregon have created obstacles and hazards for deer making the journey.

The state Department of Transportation recorded 702 deer fatalities on state-maintained roads in three central Oregon counties in 2016. For the first half of this year, the fatalities are about 6 percent higher.