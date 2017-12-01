(CBS NEWS) Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI.
Michael Flynn will appear at a federal courthouse in Washington Friday morning before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras for a plea hearing.
A document filed with the court by the special counsel says that Flynn “did willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations” to the FBI regarding his interaction with then-Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak.
This is a breaking news, developing story and will be updated with more.