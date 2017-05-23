Mexican Man Convicted Of Rape In Oregon, Arrested At U.S. Border Trying To Re-Enter Country

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector say they have arrested two previously convicted sex offenders.

Ajo Station agents arrested 32-year-old Jose Pineda-Torres of Honduras for entering the United States illegally.

Authorities say that during processing, a records check showed Pineda was convicted in 2012 for facilitation of attempted aggravated sexual battery in Robertson County, Tennessee.

Hours later last Friday, Douglas Station agents say they arrested 34-year-old Adonay Merrillo-Arellano of Mexico for entering the United States illegally.

A records check revealed Merrillo-Arellano was previously deported and convicted in 2006 for third-degree rape in Morrow County, Oregon.

Border officials say both men now face criminal charges for illegally re-entering the United States.