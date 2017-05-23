Mexican Man Convicted Of Rape In Oregon, Arrested At U.S. Border Trying To Re-Enter Country
By Jim Ferretti
|
May 23, 2017 @ 3:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector say they have arrested two previously convicted sex offenders.

Ajo Station agents arrested 32-year-old Jose Pineda-Torres of Honduras for entering the United States illegally.

Authorities say that during processing, a records check showed Pineda was convicted in 2012 for facilitation of attempted aggravated sexual battery in Robertson County, Tennessee.

Hours later last Friday, Douglas Station agents say they arrested 34-year-old Adonay Merrillo-Arellano of Mexico for entering the United States illegally.

A records check revealed Merrillo-Arellano was previously deported and convicted in 2006 for third-degree rape in Morrow County, Oregon.

Border officials say both men now face criminal charges for illegally re-entering the United States.

Related Content

Former Fugitive Doctor Gets More Than 44 Years for...
Coquille Man Arrested for Rape, Sexual Abuse of Mi...
Pastor Sentenced To 37 Years For Rape
Convicted Rapist Allowed Out On Bail?
Comments