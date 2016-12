Metro Area Snow Possible Tonight & Tomorrow

Portland, Oregon – No white Christmas for the Portland Metro area, but a white New Years Day is very possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our area beginning Saturday night at 10pm on New Years Eve. You can expect light rain turning into snow late Saturday night. Snow showers Sunday. About one to two inches on the valley floor, up to three inches at higher elevations. Be very careful traveling in the Columbia River Gorge and in the Corbett and Hood River areas.

More from the National Weather Service:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PORTLAND OR

347 AM PST SAT DEC 31 2016

LOWER COLUMBIA-GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA-I- 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY-GREATER VANCOUVER AREA- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ST. HELENS…HILLSBORO…PORTLAND…

OREGON CITY…GRESHAM…LONGVIEW…KELSO…VANCOUVER… BATTLE GROUND…WASHOUGAL

347 AM PST SAT DEC 31 2016

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS

EVENING TO SUNDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF THE LOWER COLUMBIA AND I5

CORRIDOR FROM COWLITZ COUNTY THROUGH THE CLARK COUNTY AND THE

NORTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS

EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT.

* LIGHT RAIN THIS EVENING WILL MIX WITH OR TURN TO SNOW TOWARDS

MIDNIGHT…WITH SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. THEN SNOW

SHOWERS SUNDAY AFTERNOON…DECREASING THROUGH THE EVENING.

* ACCUMULATIONS….1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW…LOCALLY UP TO 3 INCHES

POSSIBLY ON HIGHER HILLS.

* SNOW LEVELS…STARTING AROUND 1500 FT THIS EVENING…THEN DOWN

TO ALL ELEVATIONS LATER TONIGHT AND SUNDAY.

* TEMPERATURES…SLOWLY FALLING ON SUNDAY…WITH TEMPERATURES

BELOW FREEZING BY LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON OR EARLY EVENING.

* IMPACTS…SNOW WILL ACCUMULATE ON ROADS AND MAY MAKE TRAVEL

DIFFICULT LATER TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW

WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW

COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.