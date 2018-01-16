Meth Smoking Driver Arrested

McMinnville, Or. – Police have arrested a driver on Highway 22 and his passenger. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 9-1-1 Monday to report a reckless driver who appeared to be smoking meth from a glass pipe.

David Edie was stopped and arrested for DUII, possession of meth, theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His passenger, Alicia Schier was arrested for meth possession.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Grand Ronde Tribal Police and Newberg Police all took part in the case. A K-9 from the Newberg Police Department was brought in and led police to some bags in the vehicle that contained a fourth of a pound of meth.