Men Arrested in a Shooting and DUI Crash

Portland, Oregon – A man who caused a head-on crash Saturday morning on Capitol Highway was arrested for drunk driving. Police say a BMW heading south on Capitol went into the oncoming lane, crashing into a car going the other way. One passenger in that car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but a passenger in the BMW is in critical condition. The driver of the BMW, 21 year old Garret Scheckla (pictured) was arrested at the scene.

Portland, Oregon – Officers made an arrest for a shooting in the Sellwood Neighborhood. 20 year old Devyn Julkowski was arrested Saturday. Officers found the suspect’s car near Southwest 19th avenue and Vermont. Knowing he could be armed, officers watched Julkowski leave the vehicle, then called in the SERT team to arrest him. Detectives continue to investigate.