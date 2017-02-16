A Member Of The Portland Trail Blazers To Play Big Roll In NBA All Star Game

Portland, Ore. — Some would call it a snub that no players from the Portland Trail Blazers were selected to the 2017 NBA All Star Game in New Orleans. C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard have both executed on the court this year. However neither received an invite to play. McCollum for the second year in a row will take part in the 3-point shooting contest.

While one could claim one or both of them deserve the honor, one member of the team will be at the game. As a matter of fact, he’s in charge of what happens inside the arena. Todd Bosma is the Director of Game Operations for the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s been a member of the team since 1999, back when guys like Brian Grant and Rasheed Wallace were the stars. 18 years later, his hard work is paying off and he has been named the Game Director for this years All Star game.