Grants Pass, Or. – Megan Markle’s 51 year old half brother in Grants Pass has written Prince Harry a letter. In Touch Magazine was given a copy of it and says Tom Markle urges him to cancel this month’s royal wedding. He claims it would be the biggest mistake in royal wedding history. Markle says his half sister is a social climber who’s jaded, shallow and conceited.

Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to get married on May 19th at Windsor Castle. Her half brother is not on the guest list.