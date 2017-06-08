In Brief: A soldier and her dog. What’s not to love?



This biopic about a soldier and her bomb-sniffing dog stars Kate Mara (The Martian) as the title character. Megan Leavey is a lost soul with no life direction so she joins the Marines. That, too, is disastrous until she connects with the canine program. There she meets Rex who’s a difficult dog. The two troubled characters connect and it changes the direction of her life — and his — forever.

Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite (2013 Documentary Blackfish) does her first feature movie. She and writers — including Bridesmaid’s Annie Mumolo — do a lousy job of helping you figure out what happened when. The first half of the film is easy but after Leavey leaves the military, you lose a sense of time and the story, and that of her struggle to keep Rex. All of it comes in chunks.

It’s a minor complaint about a major flaw. I ended up not caring and you won’t care either. The film is a heartwarming dog movie and offers enough warm fuzzies to make it palatable. By the way, if you’re prone to getting teary-eyed at dog flicks, this is a two-hanky film.

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Stars: Kate Mara, Common, Tom Felton, Bradley Whitford, Edie Falco, Will Patton, Ramon Rodriquez

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. If you’re sentimental and a dog lover, maybe you should take a hanky. Or two. Toss this one a bone and give it a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



