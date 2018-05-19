Meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
By Dave Bourne
|
May 19, 2018 @ 3:25 PM

WINDSOR, England (AP) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, otherwise known as Britain’s Prince Harry and bride Meghan Markle, will spend their first night as a married couple in Windsor Castle. An exclusive evening reception for 200 guests at the royal Frogmore House country estate could make it a late night. The newlyweds plan to return to their home at Kensington Palace in London on Sunday and are not immediately embarking on a honeymoon. They have a royal work engagement scheduled for Tuesday.

