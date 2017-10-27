Medford Takes Aim at Abandoned Shopping Carts

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – The Medford City Council is trying to find a better way of reuniting abandoned shopping carts with their owners.

The Mail Tribune reports that Parks and Recreation workers collect 30-40 shopping carts a week and spend 30-40 hours trying to get them back to their rightful stores.

Most carts don’t include a phone number for someone to call after finding one. That would change if one proposal discussed by the council Thursday is approved.

Many businesses told city officials they would be willing to have a staff member present during sweeps of the Bear Creek Greenway, when police find many carts in bushes and around homeless campgrounds.

Some other ideas include using volunteers to retrieve them or encouraging high school students to develop senior projects to rescue the wayward carts.