Medford Residents Find KKK Recruiting Flier Outside Homes

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Residents in an Oregon city discovered recruiting materials from the United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Mail Tribune reports the fliers, found Sunday morning on sidewalks or on driveways of several Medford homes, were each nestled inside a clear Ziploc baggie with a piece of hard candy.

The flier doesn’t make specific references to the Klan except for in its website URL. Instead, it uses language such as “respected and honored,” “non-violent” and “friendly and loyal” to describe its organization.

Medford Police Lt. Justin Ivens says while Medford police received some calls about the fliers, the language is protected by the First Amendment and the agency is “not even going to get involved in it.”

