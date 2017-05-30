Medford Man Selling Massive Record Collection

Medford, Or. – 68 year old Charlie Rice has been collecting records since he was a teen and figures he has 260,000 albums now. He is ready to sell them because he has cancer and doesn’t want his wife to have to deal with it once he’s gone.

Rice’s collection is stored in two insulated sheds and includes everything from rock to country to classical. He says the only music he doesn’t like is punk and rap. He’s sold about 100 albums so far and says ” the thing is , with people, for some reason; a yard sale, they want to pick them up cheap, cheap.” Rice says you can contact him by phone at 541-857-8909.