Medford Considers Expanding Bad Behavior ‘Exclusion Zone’

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Medford may expand a new “exclusion zone” that bars people engaging in certain behaviors from entering the city’s downtown core.

The Mail Tribune reported Wednesday that the exclusion zone in the downtown area appears to have created problems with public drunkenness, graffiti and public urination elsewhere in the city. The law was passed in April.

Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan sent a letter Sept. 27 asking the city to expand the boundaries of the zone to include the Jackson County Courthouse and other county buildings.

Homeless advocates say the law unfairly criminalizes homelessness and an expansion of the zone could impact people using a warming shelter.

The City Council will consider the new boundary request at a meeting Thursday.