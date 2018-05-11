In Brief: A coming of age movie that works beautifully.

Coming of age movies follow a formula. Usually the teen is a misfit and it can be a guy or a girl. Bullying is almost always present accompanied by huge doses of misunderstanding and confusion. Often best friends and some kind of romance is present. Last. A wise man, woman or older kid punctuates the plot in proper places.

It’s how the coming of age flick gets from A to Z, and the way the characters are defined and the plot is drawn that determines whether it works or not.

Measure of a Man has all of the attributes that define the genre and it is of the “works” variety. In this case it’s an overweight teen forced to accompany his family to a summer home on a lake in the Bicentennial summer of 1976. They go to the lake every year and every year the boy — Bobby — has to prepare for the bullying that comes with the territory. He has one best friend. She has an overly large nose and he’s a bit obese.

Perfect friendship fit.

Bobby — done wonderfully by Blake Cooper (The Maze Runner) — gets a job this particular summer instead of doing summer camp. He hates summer camp because he’s overweight, a misfit and bullied. The job doesn’t stop the bullying. Instead of being harassed by kids at camp, it’s locals who make his life miserable. The bullying is of the usual sort. It’s done by cretins with self-esteem issues who can only feel macho when beating and berating poor Bobby.

Anyone who’s ever been bullied can really relate. Those who haven’t can relate, too.

Donald Sutherland does Bobby’s employer. He’s the older, wiser person of this film. Sutherland’s very rich doctor is a taskmaster who expects the best of Bobby each day.

Their relationship grows as the movie grows.

Cooper is wonderfully natural. You feel bad for the kid and admire him at the same time. Cooper plays Bobby as naive and innocent but at the same time, someone who knows he’s different and is comfortably uncomfortable with that reality. He also has terrific chemistry with his cast mates and especially with Sutherland.

Judy Greer and Luke Wilson play his parents. Neither is in the movie much but Greer and Cooper — like Sutherland and Cooper — have great chemistry. She’s electric in about everything she does and has this natural positivity that would make anyone want to tell her their secrets.

Of course the boy can’t but he wants to.

Measure of a Man is based on the novel One Fat Summer by Robert Lipsyte. The screenplay is done 2009 A Single Man’s David Scearce and is directed by TV director Jim Loach (Shameless, Bad Girls).

Loach’s film is beautifully shot and Scearce’s story is wonderfully told. It’s not maudlin or preachy. Plus, Loach adds a terrific soundtrack full of great tunes from the era. Measure of a Man is one of those it is what it is stories. Lots of serious. Some laughs. No, it’s not perfect. Coming of age movies don’t work when they are. However, there is plenty to feel good about when the credits roll.

And for a coming of age film this one is really good.

Directors: Jim Loach

Stars: Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland, Judy Greer, Luke Wilson, Danielle Rose Russell, Liana Liberato, Luke Benward, Beau Knapp

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. This is a sweet telling of one summer in the life of a very sweet kid. This one is sweet but not sugary. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.

