Measure 101 PASSES In Oregon’s Special Election

Portland, Oregon – Oregonians have approved new taxes to help cover the rising cost of Medicaid. The numbers in Tuesday’s Special Election show Measure 101 passed with more than 60% of the vote. This was the only issue on the special election ballot this time around. The taxes will be imposed on hospitals and health insurers. It’s intended to be a short term fix for the funding gap, after Oregon expanded its Medicaid roles under the Affordable Care Act. Funding will generate between 210 million and 320 million-dollars in revenue over two years.

Many are reacting to the passage of Measure 101.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek issued the following statement: “Oregonians were loud and clear tonight: Health care is a right that we will protect. By passing Measure 101, Oregon voters affirmed that everyone has a right to access affordable health care – regardless of where they live or where they work. Thank you, Oregon voters, for keeping the state moving forward. ”

Oregon House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) issued the following statement: “Oregonians spoke with a strong voice tonight and declared that everyone in this state deserves access to quality, affordable health care. They have also affirmed that the months-long, bipartisan plan developed last year, the only plan that adequately funded Oregon’s Medicaid expansion, was the right way to move forward…. I am proud of the work that was done by the coalition of organizations and individuals who fought for the passage of Measure 101. I am also proud that Oregon House Democrats continue to lead the fight in moving our state forward and ensuring that health care is a fundamental right for every Oregonian….. As Oregonians, we are united. This election proves that when the things we care about are under attack, we stand up and fight for what’s right.”

The Oregon Dental Association, which was among more than 100 organizations across the state supporting Measure 101, released the following statement after the measure passed: “As dentists, the oral health of Oregonians is our top priority, and the passage of Measure 101 will help to ensure hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, including children, seniors and people with disabilities, are able to maintain their access to care. We look forward to continuing to work with legislators to strengthen the health care safety net and ensure access to high-quality, equitable dental care for all Oregonians. For more information about Measure 101’s implications for dental care in Oregon, please visit http://www.oregondental.org/government-affairs/advocacy/measure-101. ”

The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems OAHHS, which represents all of Oregon’s 62 community hospitals, was a key supporter of the Yes for Healthcare coalition and issued the following statement:

“On behalf of our patients and the communities we serve, Oregon’s hospitals are deeply gratified by the passage of Measure 101,” said Andy Davidson, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. “We are appreciative of the partnership of so many organizations and individuals from across the state who helped to make this outcome possible.”

“Tonight’s vote is critical affirmation of our collective belief that Oregon is better off with a robust Medicaid program that tends to the needs of patients before, during and after an illness or the birth of a child. It is a recognition that our vulnerable friends and neighbors need access to the lifesaving services that our entire health care system provides. We are proud to have been an integral partner in fighting for these patients and their families.”

Hospitals have been longtime advocates for the Oregon Health Plan, working alongside the legislature for the last 15 years to develop funding solutions for the program that ensure coverage for as many Oregonians as possible.

In coming months, hospitals will work cooperatively with legislative leadership, the Governor and other stakeholders to craft additional sustainable funding solutions for the years to come to ensure the stability and health of the Oregon Health Plan. Hospitals are committed to continuing their work on future budget solutions that maintain coverage for Oregon’s most vulnerable