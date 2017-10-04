Meals On Wheels Getting Ready For Winter Now

Portland, Oregon – Local volunteers will be doing extra work soon to make sure seniors in our area do not go hungry this winter. Julie Piper Finley with Meals on Wheels says remember our snow storm last year? There were about five days during that stretch that they did were not able to deliver meals to home bound seniors. That’s why every year now they give out a few extra meals ahead of time, that seniors keep handy, and eat when volunteers can’t make it out.

Meals on Wheels delivers 5,000 meals every single weekday in the Portland Metro Area. For some its a very vital service its how they stay alive. Julie says for some it’s the only food they have, if there’s no Meals on Wheels, they go hungry.

Here’s More information from Meals on Wheels:

To ensure that all homebound elderly have sufficient meals during upcoming inclement weather, Meals on Wheels People will deliver a two-day supply of shelf-stable meals later this month to more than 3,000 homebound participants throughout Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties. Participants will receive instructions to save these meals until they receive a call from their Meals on Wheels People center advising them to use these emergency supplies. The shelf-stable meals include applesauce, fruit bars, fruit juice and two shelf-stable entrÃ©es

On days when weather is so severe that the majority of volunteer drivers cannot deliver meals, Meals on Wheels People staff will phone all Meals on Wheels recipients to conduct a wellness check and to instruct clients to consume one of their emergency meals. A cadre of pre-approved emergency weather drivers will be available to bring food to homebound elderly who are completely without food. Anyone interested in serving as a bad weather volunteer driver is encouraged to register at http://volunteer.mealsonwheelspeople.org or call Catie at 503.953.8101. A background check will be required.

About Meals on Wheels People: Meals on Wheels People has been changing lives, one meal at a time, since 1970. We provide a nutritional and social lifeline for older adults through dozens meal sites in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties and Meals on Wheels delivery to homebound elderly. With the help of more than 5,000 volunteers, the nonprofit organization now serves 5,000 meals daily and 1.1 million meals each year. Visit: mealsonwheelspeople.org.