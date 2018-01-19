McMinnville Mother Charged in Infant’s Death

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) – Police say an Oregon mother has been charged with manslaughter and criminal mistreatment in the death of her 7-week-old daughter.

The girl suffered a life-threatening injury at her McMinnville home on Nov. 21 and died two days later at a Portland hospital. McMinnville police said last month that a “great deal of force” caused the traumatic brain injury, and accidental causes had been ruled out.

The girl’s mother, 31-year-old Clely Flores-Ramirez, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Yamhill County jail. It’s unknown if she has retained an attorney.