McMinnville High School To Host Nation’s Education Secretary

McMinnville, Or. – The call came late last week. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wanted to visit McMinnville High School to see good things that are happening for kids in their district. DeVos will tour the school this afternoon, meet with staff and also visit its STEM classrooms that partner with Evergreen Aviation Museum. The district says she’ll also hold a Q and A with the news media.

DeVos is not without controversy. She supports vouchers and charter schools and recently relaxed sexual assault rules on college campuses. Rape survivor and activist Brneda Tracy has tweeted Dear Betsy, women falsely accusing men of rape is NOT an epidemic. Men raping women on our campuses is. Her visit is drawing a protest from Action Together Oregon – Yamhill County, which plans to gather near the new soccer field this afternoon.

McMinnville High junior Brady Shields says he’s okay with the visit, but not with the Secretary’s policies. He says the voucher system only helps students with money and academically gift students. He also says ” she says she would give federal aid to schools that can discriminate against LGBTQ students, basically encouraging discrimination and we cannot create a culture of hate like that. I hope that she can see what we do as a school and our school is working and how we are also trying to create a culture of acceptance.”

District Superintendent Maryalice Russell says she hopes “regardless of a person’s political position, that they keep in mind this is a school, there are children that are trying to learn and teachers trying to teach.”

Russel says she hopes DeVos “takes away from her experience with us is that there are great things that can happen for kids in public schools every day. we’ll be able to talk and share information about a few of them. and if there’s anything that she finds helpful as she shapes her policy decisions down the road that she would keep in mind some of those effective practices that are working in McMinnville.”

The high school graduation rate at McMinnville High School in 2016 was more than 86%, 12% above the state average. More than 88% of the high school’s Hispanic students graduated, which is 19% above the state average.