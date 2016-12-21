McCollum Wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award

(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has received the November NBA Cares Community Assist Award. The league says the award, which is presented by Kaiser Permanente, is in recognition of his consistent efforts to promoted education and literacy throughout Portland.

In a statement, the team said that McCollum is being honored for his work to encourage youth in their education and career development, with a particular focus on improving literacy. In collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro, McCollum opened the first CJ McCollum Dream Center at the Blazers Boys & Girls Club in November. In addition to personally designing and funding the space, McCollum selected the new amenities featured including: 200 books, 12 computers and headphones, a flat screen TV, a printer, furniture, flooring and artwork.

McCollum will receive the award before Wednesday’s game against Dallas.