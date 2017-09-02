McCains head to Italy for a forum before senator returns to Washington

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sen. John McCain is wrapping up the summer congressional recess in northern Italy, where he is attending the Ambrosetti Forum, along with the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at a panel focused on the United States.

McCain, who is in Italy with his wife, Cindy McCain, is slated to speak at the gathering on Saturday.

Great to be at the Ambrosetti Forum in lovely Lake Como #Italy – look forward to discussing the need for strong American leadership tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EnuRvKn8DH — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 1, 2017

The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, McCain’s office said that at the forum he will thank the Italian government for its contribution to global security, as well as Italy’s role in the fight against ISIS.

McCain, who recently completed his first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatments for brain cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, tweeted a photo of himself with Graham.

McCain’s office said the 81-year-old will return to Washington next week. He’s expected to shepherd the annual defense policy bill.

