In Brief: Not a”maze”ing but not bad.



Maze Runner: The Death Cure is the — gratefully — last of the now three Maze Runner films based on James Dashner’s popular dystopian books. The original cast — Dylan O’Brien, Ki Hong Lee, Kaya Scodelario, Patricia Clarkson, Rosa Salazar, etc. — and director Wes Ball and writer T.S. Nowlin are all back for the swan song.

The story picks up where The Scorch Trials left off. As you may remember, the deadly virus the Flare turns people into Cranks. They are blood-thirsty, zombie-like creatures. A ship is ready to take people immune to the disease to a safe haven in a far off land.

O’Brien’s Thomas, Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s Newt and Dexter Darden’s Frypan can’t leave their Lee’s Minho behind. He was grabbed by turncoat Teresa at the end of the last movie and is being kept in WCKD’s stronghold the Last City. Minho — in virus expert Teresa’s mind — has the anti-bodies in his blood that can lead to a cure.

So she and Clarkson’s mad scientist leader begin brutal experiments on the young man in hopes he can save humanity.

Against the advice of cooler heads, Thomas and all split to make an impossible assault on the city and save their friend. Arriving a their destination the group encounters a rebellion of Flare-infected but not zombified people trying to breach the city’s enormous walls. That leads to a surprise encounter and the expected thrills that always accompany movies with rescues against impossible odds.

Here’s the good news. This is the best of the three films. For me it’s hard to decide if liking it better had more to do with not having to ever sit through another one or if I really liked the movie. Maybe a little of both. What is good about The Death Cure is that it’s the most mature of the series that began in 2014. The maturity may have come from the year layoff when O’Brien was seriously injured early in the filming.

Perhaps the time gave Ball, Nowlin and the producers more time to craft a much better movie than the first two. Whatever the reason, this one works better than the other two.

Here’s the bad news and the death knell for The Death Cure. The effects are good and you almost buy the futuristic city setting. The young actors have all grown into their roles and have matured as actors. It’s even easy to buy the dystopian disease and the ensuing disasters.

The failure comes from an hour and a half of one predictable close call after another before Ball and crew propel the plot forward in the last hour. Doing close to 2 1/2 hours instead of just two creates a maze of a different kind.

This one is good but not a”maze”ing.

Director: Wes Ball

Stars: Dylan O’Brien, Ki Hong Lee, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dexter Darden, Will Poulter, Rosa Salazar, Giancarlo Esposito, Patricia Clarkson, Berry Pepper, Aiden Gillen, Jacob Lofland

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. Unlike most third films in a series the third time this one is the charm. The film’s unnatural length leads to a plot that’s a bit of a maze to traverse but it’s not bad. Give it a 3 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



