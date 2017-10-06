Our Mayor, MLB, And YOU Team Up To Play Ball!

Portland, Oregon – Baseball fans of all ages don’t miss this! Grab your mitt, your seeds, and your ball cap! There’s a special free event happening for the first time ever in Portland, Saturday 10/7/17 .

Nova Newcomer is the Executive Director of Friends of Baseball. Saturday’s event at Lents Park is thanks to a partnership of the US Conference of Mayors and Major League Baseball. She says It’s time to PLAY BALL and kids will take the field at Walker stadium home of the Portland Pickles.

Mayor Wheeler will be there, former MLB players will be also. It goes from 11am to 1pm.

More from http://www.friendsofbaseball.org –

Every child deserves the chance to swing for the fences on the field and in life. That’s why Friends of Baseball has partnered with Major League Baseball’s Play Ball and the US Conference of Mayors to bring the free Play Ball Portland Clinic to Portland this fall — just in time for exciting playoff baseball!

Give your child the magical experience of playing ball for the first time at our Play Ball Portland Clinic on October 7th at Walker Stadium (4727 SE 92nd Avenue) in Portland, OR.

Clinic will feature:

· Each participant will receive Play Ball swag (tee, wristbands, and Franklin plastic bat and ball set)

· Baseball clinicians leading fun, active stations — participants will rotate stations throughout the day

· Kids “Take the Field” at Walker Stadium

· Mayor Ted Wheeler, former Major Leaguer Brian Hunter & Jeff Lahti, & other MVPs to kick off the event

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY — BEGINNERS WELCOME

Thank you to Major League Baseball, the US Conference of Mayors, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, Portland Parks & Recreation, the Portland Pickles, and all of Play Ball sponsors for making this event possible.

Play Ball Portland Clinic

FREE REGISTRATION!

Saturday, October 7th

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Walker Stadium in Portland Parks & Recreation’s Lents Park

Home of the Portland Pickles

4727 SE 92nd Avenue