May Day Events Planned In Portland And Salem

Portland, Oregon – A May Day celebration is happening at Lents Park today and all ages are welcome. This year instead of a march, the Portland May Day Coalition will hold a family friendly celebration. Last night volunteers made signs for the event.

Volunteer Angelica Lynn tells KGW their message won’t be different than in year’s past, just more accessible, focusing on worker’s rights.

Today’s May Day Celebration at Lents Park runs from 3 to 8pm. There will be a celebration in Salem at the Capitol at 11:30am and organizers there will march there at 1pm.

May Day events in Portland in year’s past have often brought us large marches and in some cases vandalism. What started as a permitted march downtown last year, turned into what police called a riot. Last year 25 people were arrested after shattering windows of businesses downtown and set bonfires in the streets.

Image of marchers burning flag taken by KXL’s Jim Ferretti during May Day event in Portland in 2017. Read more about what happened last year, down below.

Mayor Ted Wheeler tell us he is confident May Day protests will stay peaceful this year.

Read more about events today in Salem: STREET CLOSURES FOR MAY 1, 2018, MARCH AND RALLY IN SALEM (PHOTO)

Salem, Ore. — On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, several streets in downtown Salem and around the State Capitol area will be closed or partially closed for a May Day rally and march. At 10 a.m., the following street segments will close: Court Street NE between 12th Street NE and Cottage Street NE

NE between 12th NE and Cottage NE Waverly Street NE between Court Street NE and State Street

NE between Court NE and State Winter Street NE between Court Street NE and Chemeketa Street NE

NE between Court NE and Chemeketa NE Capitol Street NE between Court Street NE and Chemeketa Street NE At 1 p.m., the following additional street segments will close: Cottage Street NE between Court Street NE and State Street

NE between Court NE and State State Street between Church Street and 12th Street

between Church and 12th Winter Street SE between State Street and Ferry Street SE

SE between State and Ferry SE Capitol Street NE between Chemeketa Street NE and Center Street NE

NE between Chemeketa NE and Center NE Winter Street NE between Chemeketa Street NE and Center Street NE

NE between Chemeketa NE and Center NE Chemeketa Street NE between Capitol Street NE and Cottage Street NE The march begins at 1:30 p.m. and will move as follows: Begin on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol Building Move west on Court Street NE Turn south on Cottage Street NE Turn east on State Street Turn north on Waverly Street NE Turn west on Court Street NE Turn north on Capitol Street NE Turn west on Center Street NE Turn south on Winter Street NE Turn west on Chemeketa Street NE Turn left (south) on Cottage Street NE Turn left (east) on Court Street NE Proceed back to the front steps of the Oregon State Capitol Building Drivers should avoid these areas or anticipate delays due to congestion. All streets are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

