May 16th Special Election Is Today

Portland, Oregon – Did you mail in your ballot or is it still sitting somewhere around the house? KXL’s Pat Boyle takes a look at voter turn out this special election day. She checked in with Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Cook.

http://www.kxl.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/A-voter-turn-out-act-1.mp3

He says they’ll have the first batch of numbers at 8 o’clock tonight. Among the issues on the ballot, that 790 million dollar bond measure for Portland Public Schools, a Washington County Sheriff’s office levy and a number of school board races.

Multnomah County Election Director Tim Cook adds he’s thinking voter turnout will be somewhere in the 20 percent range. KXL’s Pat Boyle asked him if there might be more interest than usual for a special election because of the sheer size of the Portland’s schools 790 million dollar bond measure.

http://www.kxl.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/A-voter-turn-out-act-2.mp3

He says they’re curious to see the over all turn out. There’s a larger number of registered voters than two years ago, due to the motor voter law that allows your address to be updated automatically and to register automatically at the DMV.

BALLOT DROP OFF SITES:

Official 24-hour ballot drop sites:

• Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building: 1040 SE Morrison St. (Box locations: east side of Southeast 11th between Southeast Morrison and Belmont and north side of Southeast Belmont between Southeast 10th and 11th)

• A-Boy Supply: 7365 SW Barbur Blvd.

• Central Library: 801 SW 10th Ave. Book return on backside of library on SW 11th Ave.

• Goodwill Store: 3134 N Lombard St.

• Gresham Library: 385 NW Miller Ave.

• McDonald’s Restaurant: 2010 NE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. (Box location: west side of Northeast 40th Ave. between Northeast Tillamook and Hancock streets)

• Midland Library: 805 SE 122nd Ave.

• Regal Cinemas Movie Theater / M & M Car Wash: Southeast Division St. & 165th Ave., Portland – drop box located in Regal Cinemas parking lot behind M & M Car Wash

• Pioneer Courthouse Square: Corner of SW 6th Ave. & SW Morrison. TEMPORARY LOCATION DUE TO CONSTRUCTION (Walk Up Only)



Multnomah County Library locations:

• Albina: 3605 NE 15th Ave.

• Belmont: 1038 SE 39th Ave.

• Capitol Hill: 10723 SW Capitol Highway

• Central: 801 SW 10th Ave.

• Fairview-Columbia: 1520 NE Village St., Fairview

• Gregory Heights: 7921 NE Sandy Blvd.

• Gresham: 385 NW Miller Ave., Gresham

• Hillsdale: 1525 SW Sunset Blvd.

• Holgate: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd.

• Hollywood: 4040 NE Tillamook St.

• Kenton: 8226 N Denver Ave.

• Midland: 805 SE 122nd Ave.

• North Portland: 512 N Killingsworth St.

• Northwest: 2300 NW Thurman St.

• Rockwood: 17917 SE Stark St.

• Sellwood-Moreland: 7860 SE 13th Ave.

• St. Johns: 7510 N. Charleston Ave.

• Troutdale: 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd., Troutdale

• Woodstock: 6008 S.E. 49th Ave.

KXL’s Pat Boyle contributed to this report.