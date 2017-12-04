Max Station Shooter Expected In Court

Gresham, Oregon – A man accused of attempted murder on a MAX station platform is expected to make his first court appearance today. Gresham Police say 21-year old Dawud Bryant fired a shot after getting off the train Friday night on East Burnside. Cops say the bullet traveled past the head of the intended target, another 21-year old man. The bullet also went through the clothing of the target’s girl friend, before striking the platform. Before the shot was fired. the shooter struck the victim in the head with the gun.

More from Police:

Police have arrested Dawud Bryant of Portland for Friday’s shooting on Gresham’s eastbound MAX platform at NE 172nd Ave. and E. Burnside St. Bryant is lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center, facing charges of Attempted Murder and Assault in the Second Degree.

Bryant, 21, is accused of shooting one round from a handgun shortly after he exited the train. The bullet narrowly missed the alleged intended target, a 21-year-old Portland man. The bullet traveled past the man’s head and through the clothing of the victim’s 18-year-old girlfriend before striking the platform’s brick faÃ§ade. Bryant ran away but was captured by responding officers, approximately four blocks east and two blocks south of the shooting.

According to police, Bryant was on the train with the two victims prior to the shooting but he does not know them. He and the male victim had made eye contact on the train but had not talked. Upon leaving the train, Bryant verbally engaged the man and then pulled out a pistol. Bryant first hit the man on the head with the gun and is accused of then firing at the man’s head at close range, barely missing him. Other than the head injury from being struck with the gun, the male victim was not hurt.

The female victim, also of Portland, was nearly struck by the bullet as it impacted multiple layers of her clothing but missed her body. The bullet stopped when it hit the platform’s wall.

A witness called 911 around 11:52 a.m. to report the shooting and arriving officers were given a clear description of the suspect. Bryant was contacted near SE 176th Ave. and SE Pine St., as he ran from the scene. Officers took him into custody without further incident, learning he had dislocated his shoulder while fleeing from the platform. Bryant was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for his shoulder injury before being transported to jail.

Image courtesy of Gresham Police.