Max Stabbing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Portland, Or. – The man accused of stabbing two people to death and wounding a third on the Green Line MAX train May 26th was

arraigned today. Jeremy Christian appeared subdued. Nothing like the last time he was in court. There were no crowds outside the courtroom. The only recognizable face was that of surviving victim number 3, Micah Fletcher. He was surrounded by his family sitting in the first row of the court room.

Christian was indicted on 15 charges included 2 for aggravated murder . His only words, and he yelled them

Not guilty of anything, but defending myself of silent aggression from Micah Fletcher.

Fletcher and his family refused to speak with reporters.

Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this story