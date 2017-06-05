Max Attack Victim Laid To Rest Today

Portland, Oregon – Family and friends will say goodbye today to one of the victims of the deadly Max attack. The funeral for Rick Best is at the Christ the King Church in Milwaukie. Police say Jeremy Christian stabbed Best as he protected two teenage girls after Christian started yelling racial slurs. Best is a Army Veteran and lived in Happy Valley.

Photo by Rosemary Reynolds

If you’d like to watch the procession, parking will be at New Hope Church, at the corner of Southeast Monterey Road and Southeast Bob Schumacher Road.

Members of the public who want to pay their respects during the procession to the cemetery may line the route.

News Partner KGW reports the funeral procession will go from the church to Willamette National Cemetery. Drivers take note, this is the procession route:

Southeast Fuller Road to Southeast Monterey Road

East on SE Monterey Road across 82nd Avenue

East on SE Monterey Road past the Clackamas Town Center over the bridge to Southeast Bob Schumacher Road

North on SE Bob Schumacher Road to Idleman Road

East on Idleman Road to Mount Scott Boulevard

East on Mount Scott Boulevard to Willamette National Cemetery

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.