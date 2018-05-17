Marylhurst University to Close

PORTLAND, Ore. – Marylhurst University will cease operations by the end of 2018.

The Board of Trustees said Thursday they made the decision after months of extensive analysis and deliberation.

In a press release, the Board’s chair-elect Chip Terhune said “While this decision is sad and difficult for everyone involved, we feel it’s the best decision for students, faculty, staff and our entire community. The Board evaluated multiple factors before reaching this conclusion, including an ongoing decline in enrollment, the extensive efforts made over the past several years by campus leadership to overcome these challenges, response to community needs and existing access to higher education. We are confident this is the most responsible and respectful course of action to take for everyone involved.”

The university is working with 81 students who could complete their degrees by the end of summer 2018 by taking additional summer classes. The university is also preparing individualized transfer plans for the estimated 324 students remaining.