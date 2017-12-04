It’s a Marvelous Night for a Moondance

That giant light you saw last night in the sky is the Supermoon, the brightest moon of the year, and the orb’s closest point in its orbit. Some people also refer to it as the Long Moon or Cold Moon, because, uh, its cold in December. The moon is 17,000 miles away from earth, but still made for some incredible sky gazing last night. Did you take a picture you like? Post it with your location!

If you missed the bright show, you won’t have to wait long for the next supermoon, which is Tuesday, Jan 2.