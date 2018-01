Portland Ore – The search for missing Oregon National Guardsman Marty Nance is getting some help from a pair of billboard companies. A donation of eight billboards between Clackamas and Washington counties has been made to help find him. Marty’s sister, Lisa Veber, says they continue to follow clues however many of them are not panning out. Nance was last heard from on January 6th. If you have any information call the sheriff’s office at (503) 655-8211.