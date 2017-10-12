In Brief: One of the most famous cases of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall



Set in 1940, Marshall takes a look at the case that probably made former U.S. Supreme Court Justice — and the first African American to serve in that position — Thurgood Marshall famous. Years later Brown v. the Board of Education and his eloquent argument against segregation cemented his legacy and eventually led to a seat on the nation’s highest court.

The case under consideration in this film is Connecticut v. Joseph Spell. He’s a black man who served as chauffeur and butler to a wealthy couple. Spell was accused of repeatedly raping his employer’s wife late one night.

It caused mass panic in white communities in Greenwich, Connecticut and parts of upper society New York.

Spell appeared to be railroaded and caught the attention of the NAACP. It’s most popular and successful attorney was Marshall who founded the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

He — along with Connecticut attorney Sam Friedman — took the case.

Not to give too much away and while the movie is based on actual events and real people, the film does take some liberties with the case. Dramatic license I suppose. It is one of several criticisms. And I say that with an asterisk. I liked the movie but it has flaws.

The biggest flaw is Chadwick Boseman who plays Marshall. He delivers most of his lines like he’s doing a comedy routine. And when he’s not doing the dialogue like he’s in a comedy, then line after line is shouted out in lecture-like manner. It takes awhile to get used to his style and it is not a style I would have picked.

Outside of doing Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Boseman has made a career doing real-life people. He did singing legend James Brown in Get on Up and baseball icon Jackie Robinson in 42.

Both performances were so-so and so is this one.

The answer to his delivery style here could come from director Reginald Hudlin and leads to criticism two. He’s mostly known as a producer and picked up an Oscar nod for producing Django Unchained in 2012. Hudlin’s directing experience is limited to mostly TV sitcoms.

He shoots and edits this in TV fashion and the film feels more like a TV movie of the week than a major movie release.

A plus. Boseman does have great chemistry with Josh Gadd who does co-council Friedman. Gadd (Beauty and the Beast) is a great counter to Boseman’s over-the-top Marshall. He’s insecure, unsure, out of his league and thrust into a case he wanted no part of from the beginning.

It’s one of the places screenwriters and father and son team, Jacob Koskoff and Michael Koskoff stretch things a bit and it’s another criticism. This is dramatic enough without the stretch. As an interesting note, the younger Koskoff wrote the recent version of Macbeth and his father Michael is an attorney and used a lot of personal experience to craft a real life court room experience.

That part of the film works. The dialogue, however — and this is probably part of Boseman’s struggle — is stilted and stiff. As a positive, though any Google search will give you the answer to how things turned out, the Koskoffs and Hudlin do a wonderful job of reminding you of a major black-eye of the U.S. Justice system. They also make it a nifty mystery. This one is worth seeing.

Case dismissed.

Director: Reginald Hudlin

Stars: Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gadd, Kate Hudson, Sterling K. Brown, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell

Rated PG-13 for mature themes, some language and rape. It plays more like a TV movie than a major motion picture release but in the end works. Average Joe Movie gives it a 3 on the 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.