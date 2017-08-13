Markley & Van Camp Show LIVE From Guam This Week

As tensions rise between the U.S. and North Korea, Markley and Van Camp will be LIVE this week from the frontline of the US/North Korean conflict in Guam.

Roman Catholic priests across Guam are praying for peace as residents of the U.S. Pacific island territory face a missile threat from North Korea. Archbishop Michael Byrnes has instructed priests in Guam’s 26 churches to to offer prayers for peace between the two nations, and courage for military forces on the island. President Donald Trump threatened swift and forceful retaliation against North Korea, declaring the U.S. military “locked and loaded.”

