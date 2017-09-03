Marion County – Marion County Emergency Management releases a Level 2 Evacuation Notice for Breitenbush Hot Springs resort area and a portion of the Willamette National Forest North of Highway 46 in the Breitenbush Drainage.

Salem, OR — Today Marion County Emergency Management released a Level 2 evacuation notice for the Breitenbush Hot Springs resort area and a portion of the Willamette National Forest as described in the attached map. The area includes the Humbug and Breitenbush Campgrounds, the Fox Creek and Cleator Bend Group Sites, and the Short Mountain and Bald Butte Trailheads. The notice is in response to wildfires currently burning within approximately two miles of the Breitenbush Hot Springs resort area.

A Level 2 evacuation notice alerts those within the evacuation area that there is significant danger in the area, and that residents and visitors should either voluntarily relocate outside the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

There are currently several active wildfires in the North Santiam Canyon including the Whitewater Fire, Little Devil Fire, and the Scorpion Fire which is threatening the Breitenbush area.

The Marion County cities of Detroit and Idanha are not included in this evacuation notice.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the region until 10 PM PDT Tuesday for significantly dry and unstable conditions. Residents and visitors are reminded that a burn ban remains in effect in Marion County. The ban prohibits all fires, including recreational, backyard, and fire pits in parks and campsites. For specific questions, residents are encouraged to contact their local fire district.

To receive emergency notifications, including evacuation notices, in the North Santiam Canyon sign-up for the Emergency Alert Program through the METCOM 9-1-1 Alert System at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721950#/login

For additional information, contact Marion County Emergency Management at (503) 588-5108.

# # #