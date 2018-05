SAN DIEGO - JULY 14: Actress Margot Kidder signs autographs at Comic Con International July 14, 2005 in San Diego, California. Comic Con is the largest comic convention in the world and features comic vendors, game and movie premieres, celebrity autograph signings, portfolio reviews. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

(Getty Image)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the “Superman” film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.

Franzen-Davis funeral home in Livingston, Montana says in a death noticed on its website that Kidder died Sunday at her home there. Her manager says Kidder died peacefully in her sleep at age 69.

The Canadian-born actress also appeared in 1975’s “The Great Waldo Pepper” and 1978’s “The Amityville Horror.”