Manzanita Still Picking Up The Pieces After October Tornado

MANZANITA, Ore.— Five months following a tornado that rose up out of the Pacific Ocean and made landfall, the city of Manzanita still looks like something bad happened there. Two businesses still have not rebuilt, even though there are signs reconstruction has started. Homes have boarded up windows . Chimney’s are still toppled over or fallen into homes. Gaping holes in roofs with tarps tightened over them.

Gerald Taylor City Manager says, ” This is a second home community. Many of the owners are from out of state and they haven’t made it out here to seem the damage. Some are waiting for insurance payments others are trying to save money to make the repairs without insurance assistance.” to complicate things further the second phase of a sewer replacement project began in February. That along with new roads won’t be finished until mid June.