Manzanita Still Healing After Last Years Tornado

MANZANITA, Ore.– The North Coast Beach Town of Manzanita is mending slowly. A year ago tomorrow a tornado came up from ocean sweeping across the sand clipping some beach front homes first and then swirling through town. Miraculously, not a single person died or was injured. power lines were down, businesses damaged, and some homes were in bad shape. Today, City Manager Jerald Taylor says, “There are few buildings where tornado repair still needs to be done. there are some families that decided to tear down their houses because they were so severely damaged.”

Moxie Trade was able to reopen and the same for the Coffee/Ice Cream Store. A home on Laneda Avenue by the Little Apple Grocery Store remains damaged the city says something is going to happen with that soon. Another home directly behind it is coming down piece meal so the owners can salvage some of the original wood. Overall, Taylor says, “The tornado is becoming a thing of the past, but the spouts noticed out in the ocean in the last couple of weeks brought some bad memories back for folks.”