Many Central Oregon Gas Stations to Pass on Self-Service

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Many gas stations in two central Oregon counties say they will continue to pump gas for customers despite a new law allowing self-serve gasoline in rural counties taking effect in a few days.

The Bulletin reports employees at several Crook and Jefferson county gas stations say they are unaware of any plans to change to self-service. Others were unaware that the new law allowing 24-hour self-service refueling in sparsely populated counties takes effect Monday.

Culver Shell & Feed owner Jeffrey Honeywell said Thursday that his Prineville gas station is part of the handful that are ready for self-service.

His gas station had already changed to “sundown to sun-up” self-serve gas when the state legalized it in 2015.

Honeywell says there will be someone available to assist customers.

