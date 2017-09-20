Man’s Body Washes Up In Tillamook County

Short Sands Beach Ore.– The body of Joseph McDonald Lescene washed up on the shore at Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park on Wednesday September 19, 2017. Lescene went missing September 11th. Tillamook county 9-1-1 received calls saying a man had fallen off the cliff near Devil’s Cauldron also known as Elk Flats. The U.S. coast Guard Nehalem Fire and Manzanita police looked for him but could not find him.

Lescene and his wife, Sarah Jones Lescene of British Columbia were hiking on the bluff near the end of the trail when Joseph lost his footing and fell nearly 800 feet.