Manhunt On For Wanted Felon With Violent Past

Cowlitz County, Washington – Cowlitz County Deputies are on the hunt this morning for 26 year old Paul Harris, a man they describe as having a history of violence, and who should not be approached.

Deputies say Harris gave them a false name when they responded to him due to a report about a suspicious person in a vacant lot on Lone Oak Road. As they tried to approach him, they say he sped away, nearly running into a deputy sheriff standing nearby. Harris is 26 years old, six feet one inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with short brown hair. There’s a felony warrant against him, and charges including making false statements, felony eluding and resisting arrest.

He’s described as a transient who frequents the Longview area. There are charges including felonies against him. If you know where Paul I Harris is, call the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.



Images courtesy of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.