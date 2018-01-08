Manhunt Underway After Deputy Shot And Killed In Pierce County

FREDERICKSON, Washington – A sheriff’s deputy who was shot by a suspected burglar last night south of Tacoma, has died. KOMO TV reports the deputy responded to a 9-1-1- call during which dispatchers could hear screaming and some sort of fight. The deputy arrived at the home, chased the suspect, but was hit by gunfire during the pursuit. Police say two suspects were involved in the incident. One was found dead at the scene. The other is on the run.

