Manhunt For Armed Suspect In Gresham

Gresham, Oregon – 2nd Update: Around 6:30am East Powell has reopened between 174th and 182nd.

Update – Gresham Police tweeted just after 5:30am: Powell continues to be closed to thru traffic between 182nd and 174th. Residents in the area will now be able to go home or leave as needed however. Detectives are on scene investigating what had transpired. No one is in custody. More info to be released as soon as possible.

A manhunt is underway in Gresham for an armed suspect and police have a stretch of Powell Boulevard shutdown. Police are urging residents to stay inside as they search for the suspect. Officers responded to a recovered vehicle call on SW Highland Drive just after 10:30pm last night. About an hour later, Gresham Police tweeted that they were looking for an armed suspect in the area of Highland Drive and SW 11th Street. Powell Boulevard is closed between SE 174th and 182nd Avenue, near the Springwater Trail.