Manhunt On For Armed And Dangerous Suspect

Washington County, Oregon – A manhunt is on for a suspect accused of murdering a man near North Plains. Washington County Sheriff’s office believes 38-year-old Chad Pitcher shot and killed Michael Arch last Tuesday. When it was first reported, authorities said there was “no danger to the public.” Now police say Pitcher should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If you have information about where he might be…call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s the full press release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office:

September 26, 2017 — Detectives have identified the suspect from the homicide outside of North Plains as 38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher (previous booking photo attached), and investigators are asking for the public’s assistance locating him.

Mr. Pitcher should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should not attempt to approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

No additional information is available at this time. The earlier media releases are below.

Update: Victim in Fatal Shooting Identified

September 20, 2017 — The deceased person from yesterday’s fatal shooting has been identified as 39-year-old Michael Zven Arch (aka Reiner Ralph Schmolling, Jr.) of Hillsboro. Detectives with the Washington County Major Crimes Team continue to investigate, but believe there is no danger to the public. The original media release is below.

Fatal Shooting Investigation Underway Outside North Plains

September 19, 2017 — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside North Plains.

On September 19, 2017, at 4:49 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road outside North Plains on a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived and located an adult male outside suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect fled prior to deputies’ arrival.

The inter-agency Washington County Major Crimes Team responded and continues to investigate. No arrests have been made, but investigators believe there is no danger to the public.

The deceased person is not being identified due to pending family notifications.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the North Plains Police Department, Forest Grove Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, and Oregon State Police. Forensic technicians with the Sheriff’s Office responded to process the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.