Man and Woman Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Deputy

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in Washington state have charged a man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy.
The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office says 32-year-old Frank Pawul was also charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of county Deputy Daniel McCartney.
Pawul’s bail was set at $5 million.
Alleged getaway driver Brenda Troyer was also charged Thursday with murder and kidnapping. Her bail was set at $2 million.
Charging documents say McCartney was dispatched to break-in with residents inside a mobile home southeast of Tacoma Sunday night.
He arrived in six minutes and shortly thereafter made a “shots fired” call over his radio. Deputies responding to the call found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.
Also killed was Henry Carden, who authorities say took part in the incident and later shot himself in the head.