Man Wanted for Allegedly Stealing Wedding Ring and Backpack from MAX Victim

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are searching for the man they believe stole the wedding ring and backpack of Rick Best, one of the two men stabbed to death on a Trimet MAX train last Friday.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video carrying Best’s black backpack in his right hand, and another bag in his left. He’s described as a white man with a blonde mullet, wearing a black Jordan brand baseball cap, and a black t-shirt with an image of Marilyn Monroe and an American flag on it. He was also wearing black shorts and black shoes.

Police say the backpack contains items that are personal and important to the Best family, but they’ve declined to say whether or not the ring was taken from Best’s finger after the attack.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or the whereabouts of the backpack and ring is asked to contact Detective Mitch Hergert at mitch.hergert@portlandoregon.gov.

Here is the surveillance video: