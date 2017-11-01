Man Threatens Sexual Assault Inside Downtown Elevators

Portland, Oregon – Police say a man has been targeting women who are alone in downtown Portland elevators. Cops say the guy cornered two women and threatened to sexually assault them. Sergeant Chris Burley tells K-G-W the first incident happened on October 18th near SW 5th and Washington. In this case, she forced the guy off the elevator.

Click here for Video: https://youtu.be/39meBa5vGSw

Another attack happened last Thursday at the Smartpark parking garage at 10th and Morrison, but when someone saw what was happening, the suspect let her go.

He’s described as a clean-shaven white guy, about 6’2″ 250-pounds, with a muscular build. In both cases he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police have released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect….Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

The Portland Police Bureau would like to alert the community about a report of a man attempting to sexually assault women in Downtown Portland.

On October 18, 2017, at 10:38 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the 500 Block of Southwest 5th Avenue on the report of a man threatening to sexually assault a woman. The woman had entered an elevator and a male followed shortly after. He stood close to the woman and threatened to sexually assault her. The woman successfully forced the man from the elevator and contacted police.

On October 27, 2017, at 8:49 p.m., officers responded to the report of an attempted sexual assault in the 700 Block of Southwest Morrison Street. During this incident, a woman was followed onto the elevator by an unknown male. The male later threatened to harm the woman if she did not comply with his demands. The man released the woman when another person observed the assault.

In both assaults, the man is described as a white male adult, 6’2″ to 6’3″ tall, weighing 250 pounds, with a muscular build, clean shaven, prominent chiseled jaw line, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The Portland Police are releasing a surveillance video and photo of the subject. If any residents in the area of this incident have residential surveillance cameras, investigators are asking them to check recordings for any possible images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect in the surveillance video should contact Detective Matt Estes at 503-823-0462 or Matthew.Estes@portlandoregon.gov or Sergeant Nathan Sheppard at 503-823-3886 or Nathan.Sheppard@portlandoregon.gov

The Portland Police Bureau Strength programs provide free self-defense classes and personal safety workshops to people around the Portland area. To learn more information about Strength Programs, call 503-823-0260 or visit http://www.portlandonline.com/police/womenstrength

