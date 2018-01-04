Man Threatens Officer With Screwdriver

Portland, Oregon – Neighbors at an apartment complex in the Pearl are back home after an hours long police standoff. Calls came in around 9pm Wednesday night about a man threatening people with a large, sharp screwdriver near Northwest 9th and Kearney. When police tried to communicate with the man he ran off, and during the chase he stopped and swung the screwdriver at one officer. The suspect then barricaded himself in the Pearl Court Apartments. A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were on the scene telling residents to take shelter. He was finally taken into custody just before 1am Thursday. He’s now being checked out at a mental health facility.

